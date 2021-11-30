The Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies approved holding the open parliament on the electricity reform, but they have not yet set a date.

“Guidelines were voted for a future open parliament on electrical energy. I clarify, it is not giving flag. In fact, it was generally approved. It needs to be approved in particular, because we made observations from all the political parties ”, commented the president of the Jucopo, the PRI member Rubén Moreira.

After the meeting of the coordinators of the benches, he explained that this approval does not mean that the parliament begins in this period; in fact, it still needs to be agreed when it will take place and who will participate

Read: AMLO’s electricity reform touches, once again, Carlos Slim’s businesses

Moreira explained that in general terms it was endorsed that the open parliament have maximum diffusion, call for actors in the energy process, summon some of these actors to establish debates and carry out special programs on the Congress Channel.

The PRI reiterated his party’s position on not holding the open parliament yet, until after the 2022 elections.

The initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reforms the Constitution to “strengthen” the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). It also plans to repeal contracts for the sale of electricity and various private generation figures, as well as requests pending resolution.

In this “new electrical system” the Clean Energy Certificates (CEL) that the CFE’s Basic Services Provider must acquire from private companies would also be canceled.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico