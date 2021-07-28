Peruzzi’s goal, after a phenomenal footfall by Ángel Romero

Boca Juniors Y San Lorenzo the faces are seen after the Professional League reject a new request from Xeneize of postponing the game by having a good part of the professional squad in quarantine after the bubble burst in the incidents against Athletic Mineiro for the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. Sebastian Battaglia once again he must face a day with the youth base that surprised before Banfield.

Like the Drill, the Cyclone encountered an intense, hormonal Xeneize. The boys (reinforced by Edwin Cardona and Frank Fabra) pressed high and, when they had difficulties in the exit, charged the second ball with long balls, with Escalante, the restless left pointer, as the favorite destination. Thus, the visit was inconvenienced.

At 9 ‘, the Colombian link had an interesting free kick on the edge of the area and his shot went wide. The Cuervos had a great chance three minutes later, when they removed auriazul in the background and put Uvita Fernández stepping on the area: the former Defense and Justice shook a stick with a left foot.

“Two touches”, Battaglia permanently asked his pupils. The juveniles took care of the ball before a Cyclone that was not uncomfortable waiting, because it joined its lines and did not offer spaces to be hurt. The mobility of Taborda and the appearances of Cardona made up for the fact that Fernández was well blocked. At 25 minutes, Cardona, again with a free kick, moved the side of the net from the goal defended by Torrico.

Everything, in the context of a rough encounter, with friction and strong entrances, with two riots in less than half an hour. until At 30, a genius of Ángel Romero unlocked the match. The Paraguayan rescued a rebound after a center and, locked against the baseline, on the left, stepped on the ball and He took a past center that Gino Peruzzi, just a former Boca, sent to the head net to sign the 1-0.

Ángel Romero covers the ball between two rivals in the Bombonera (Photo NA: DAMIAN DOPACIO)

Before the minute of the second half, San Lorenzo earned the chance to widen the difference. In 38 seconds, Óscar Romero put Palacios face to face with Lastra, who committed a penalty even though the Barça midfielder was opening. The execution from the 12 steps was a ritual: Ortigoza, a specialist, delayed the auction. He rearranged the ball and turned around before shooting: the reason, his rivals were talking to him to make him nervous, something that did not happen. The experienced midfielder placed the ball at an angle. He turned around and said to the local youth “with me, no, huh?”.

On the other side of the path, there is a San Lorenzo that is just adjusting to the idea of ​​play that Paolo Montero took Boedo. The debut of Cyclone It was with a draw against the substitutes of Sarandí Arsenal and then defeated Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero 1-0 with a goal from Alexis Sabella. The Romero brothers they returned from the selection of Paraguay and they play from the start after not adding minutes in front of the Railway in the New Gasometer.

The Crow dreams of a victory to stand at the top of the standings. On the other hand, Boca tied its first two commitments (Unión de Santa Fe and the Drill) and need to score at least one point so as not to be marginalized from the championship leaders.

Formations

Boca Juniors: Agustín Lastra; Eros Mancuso, Balthazar Bernardi, Gabriel Aranda, Frank Fabra; Ezequiel Fernández, Rodrigo Montes, Gabriel Vega; Vicente Taborda, Edwin Cardona; Israel Escalante. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.

San Lorenzo: Sebastián Torrico; Gino Peruzzi, Francisco Flores, Federico Gattoni, Gabriel Rojas; Julián Palacios, Néstor Ortigoza, Yeison Gordillo, Óscar Romero; Nicolás Fernández, Ángel Romero. DT: Paolo Montero.

Stadium: The Bombonera.

Referee: Fernando Echenique.

TV: Fox Sports Premium.

