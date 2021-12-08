The Champions League Zone B it did not allow for respite. On the last date of the group stage three teams decided to qualify for the round of 16 of the most coveted contest in Europe to meet the escort that would accompany the Liverpool in the instance of Top 16.

The Atletico Madrid and the Porto animated a tension-laden duel in the Estádio do Dragão without losing sight of what was happening in Italy among the group of Jurgen Klopp and the Milan.

The premature injury of Luis Suarez to the twelve minutes of the first half generated a cloak of concern in the Mattress. In less than a quarter of an hour, the Spanish team lost one of its most valuable cards due to a muscular discomfort and its place had to be taken by Matheus Cunha. The tears of the Gunman represented the collective pain in all the fans redhead.

Meanwhile, the goals of Fikayo Tomori and Mohamed salah during the first stage of the show that took place in the Giuseppe Meazza they maintained with great expectation the resolution of the group in both games. Portuguese, Mattresses and Rossoneros fought for that available place and anything could happen in the Old continent.

The individualities of the combined Diego Simeone they were superior to the excellent collective game of the homeowner. So the wasted chances of Mehdi Taremi they fed the hopes of the Atletico Madrid until Antoine Griezmann celebrated the unexpected 1 to 0 that silenced all the local fans. In addition, those of Anfield contributed to the dream Iberian with another conquest over him Milan thanks to Divock Origi. From that moment on, those of the Cholo they had to resist to achieve the goal.

However, an unusual reaction from Yannick Carrasco upon Evanilson forced the referee Clément Turpin to expel the Belgian and leave the Atletico Madrid outnumbered. The virtuous steering wheel lacked intelligence. The same one that did not have Wendell when a few moments later he attacked Matheus Cunha with an elbow to the throat. When they were both left with ten, things got even again.

* Ángel Correa’s goal that ended the Spanish anguish

The suffering ended after a perfect kickback that started Rodrigo De Paul, followed Griezmann and finished Angel Correa. The ex Racing He recovered in his own area and looked for the French figure, who ran at full speed until he sent a deep ball that left the Rosario face to face with Diogo Costa. The cross definition specified the 2 to 0 so that the party has a Spanish tune. And in the next scene, the best player of the match had his prize when he turned victory into a win. From paul was the most outstanding man who led the Atletico Madrid to achieve the feat.

* Rodrigo De Paul was the figure of the night and had his prize in the third goal of the Colchonero

The penalty that converted Sergio Oliveira it was a consolation for him Porto, which will continue the season in the Europa League. In the dizzying European night, the only one harmed was the Milan, which fell at home to the British power.

* The consolation of Porto

STADIUM: Do Dragao

POSITIONS:

THE REST OF THE GAMES OF THE DAY:

RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City

Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter

Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Shakthar 1-1 Sheriff

B. Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas

KEEP READING

One of the new stars of PSG would have regretted signing for the club and could leave

Robert Lewandowski spoke for the first time about the gesture that Lionel Messi had with him at the Ballon d’Or

Mohamed Salah spoke about the interest of Barcelona: “It is something that makes me happy”