The goal of wellness programs in Deli life is to promote integral well-being and improve the quality of life of each person and of entire communities. As the term holistic implies, the focus of these programs is on the total health of an individual. Areas involved in the process include improving fitness, nutrition, mental health, and stress management.

By providing help and guidance in these health areas, employees can address problems stemming from bad habits that prevent them from experiencing health, overall wellness, and consequently improving their work productivity.

9 benefits of Deli Life Wellness

As part of the work process for the health and well-being of companies, Deli life carries out medical diagnoses and habits questionnaires at the individual level to take an X-ray of the global health of the company and thus become aware of the areas that the company needs to strengthen and improve.

We have a comprehensive package that includes the necessary strategies for employees to get involved, participate and take advantage of the opportunity. Some of the benefits are:

1. Diagnoses of habits and well-being.

2. Blood chemistry test for glucose, triglycerides and cholesterol.

3. Live holistic health topic webinars to choose from.

Four. 24/7 medical, psychological and nutritional assistance.

5. Access to our mobile application, with more than 200 trainings on demand in health and wellness topics.

6. Nutrition, meditation or exercise challenges.

In addition, each company obtains:

7. Certification of a healthy responsible company granted by the Wellness Council Mexico.

8. Implementation guide and communication campaign.

9. Global reports of progress, improvements and participation.