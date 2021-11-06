In August, the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the massive events would return to Mexico City (CDMX), the Corona Capital and Formula 1 would be the ones who would mark the return to the congregations. The day arrived, even with the latent pandemic. During the coverage of Merca 2.0, it was glimpsed that despite the fact that F1 asks for a mask protocol at all times, the logistics staff is not giving gel, there are many people smoking, lines and groups without respect to the healthy distance.

A bad organization

Today in the prelude to the F1 event, all kinds of irregularities have been seen that have begun to be evidenced on social networks.

In the midst of the health contingency that the country continues to face and that has unleashed various challenges, such as organization and respect for health care recommendations, the event is in the eye of the hurricane.

Users complained about the logistics of the Covid-19 test registration, although several users had their certificate, they could not access the event quickly due to upload failures. In this way, many regretted that Mexico was not prepared to return to this type of event and that the organizers did not give a quick response.

Within the event, many of the attendees stopped using the mask, the stands do not require the use of antibacterial gel and in the entire food area there are no stands in the entire food area.

Economic reactivation or new Covid-19 cases?

Despite the fact that the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, thanked the teams and Formula 1 for continuing to believe in Mexico City, since F1, The Grand Prix of Mexico City, represents an engine of well-being and economic reactivation .

The head of government said in figures that this year they expected 350 thousand national and international attendees, which would expand the economic spill, and even more importantly, will generate direct income to workers from sectors such as transport, hospitality, restaurant, which are they were very affected in the pandemic.

When the return of the massive outdoor events was contemplated, Eduardo Clak García Dobarganes, director of Digital Government of ADIP, reported that the CDMX had the lowest numbers of those that occurred in the first and second wave of infections, despite the reopening of businesses, services and schools.

The return of the massive events and the reopening of the sectors is a necessary step for the economic reactivation, however, it was of the utmost importance for doctors and experts not to lower their guard with preventive measures in the country.

Statista data indicate that by December 27, 2020, 0.01 percent of the population in the country had been vaccinated with at least one dose, this figure rose to 54.79 percent at the end of October 2021. Around that date, 42.95 percent of the population had received the recommended doses for immunization.

By the end of October, the Government reported that more than 74 million people have received at least the first vaccine against Covid-19. Despite the report of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gattel said that at least 83 percent of the population of legal age was vaccinated, 17 percent of Mexican adults are still missing.

In total, according to the Ministry of Health, 125,739,964 injections have been distributed and of the people who have received the drug, 81 percent have the full dose.

In Mexico City, it shows 99.5 percent progress in the application of the vaccine and 95 percent have the complete schedule, which represents a total of 13,480,322 applications.

Despite the success of the vaccination application figures in CDMX, with which the capital is positioned as one of the leading cities in the world, above Tokyo, New York and Los Angeles. The indiscipline when organizing events and the little care