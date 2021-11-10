Payment processor Paytm stated that in case the Indian authorities legalize cryptocurrencies in the country, they could add Bitcoin to their options.

Paytm is the most famous payment processor in the country of which about 20 million merchants use its QR code to accept payments directly to their bank accounts.

For any market, in this case that of cryptocurrencies, it is important to reach the great masses. China is a powerful state because of its huge population, while Europe and the United States are powerful because of its economic power.

India, like the Asian giant, has more than one billion inhabitants, so it is interesting from several aspects and an important market. In this nation, digital assets could take a big leap if the government legalizes them.

Through an agency report Bloomberg, the payment processor Paytm acknowledged that it could add Bitcoin if the authorities give it the go-ahead. Paytm is the most famous payment processor in the country, with a huge customer base, as well as its volume of money. Today the regulatory situation in India regarding tokens is a bit confusing.

Crypto legal situation in India

The country’s position with respect to Bitcoin and the rest of the digital assets has changed, with positive swings and others not so many. A few years ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the nation’s central bank, had banned the trading of digital assets and in case of breaking the rules the maximum penalty was going to prison. However, that measure became obsolete when the local Justice revoked the ban in March 2020.

This clash of powers made the moment not ideal for investors and it is not known what the legislation is. The executive branch led by President Ram Nath Kovind plans a regulation, as other countries have already done, but what will happen in this regard is unknown. For its part, the RBI, which at some point began studies to carry out its own CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), continues to be very critical of new assets.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Madhur Deora, the company’s chief financial officer, stated that “Bitcoin is still in a regulatory gray zone.”

“At the moment, Paytm does not use or have Bitcoin. If it ever became completely legal in the country, then clearly there could be deals that we could launch. Deora added.

Patym’s presence in the market

Paytm, which is short for “mobile payment”, is not only the payment platform that was born in 2010. Its expansion was remarkable and today the offer for its clients includes electronic commerce as well as finance. According to company statements, about 20 million merchants “use their QR code to accept payments directly to their bank accounts.”

Paytm’s news comes at a very special time: next week, the finance company “seeks to open public subscriptions to its initial public offering (IPO),” which is also known as going public.

Although large institutions do not want to enter a market that is not 100% regulated, The Indian people do have great knowledge about digital assets. Some studies indicate that there are about 100 million virtual wallet users, which means about 7% of its 1.4 billion inhabitants.

The cryptocurrency market is getting bigger and bigger, the news of a possible bull run excites investors and the arrival of a giant like Paytm could be another hugely positive impact.

