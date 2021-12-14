LaSalud.mx .-The general director of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste), Pedro Zenteno Santaella, said that one of the main objectives in the transformation of the organism is the prevention of diseases, for which he called to fulfill the mission of attending the first level of medical consultation, which will improve the health of Mexicans.

He announced that in the implementation of the preventive model, priority care will be provided in the approximately 900 medical units of first contact, to eradicate chronic-degenerative diseases for the benefit of 13.5 million beneficiaries.

The President’s Instruction Andrés Manuel López Obrador It is to guarantee the human right to health and ISSSTE has the capacity and human resources to achieve the leadership that it maintained for many years; In this sense, we will be supporting the authorities in the hospitals to achieve it together as a great team, he said.

When inaugurating the First Colloquium of Education in Health Sciences of the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20”, In the framework of its 60th anniversary, the head of the institute said that in coordination with the regulatory director of Health, Ramiro López Elizalde, we are working on the strategy of promoting prevention in all communities.

Zenteno Santaella highlighted that the transformation of ISSSTE represents a fundamental challenge, mainly to recover it and achieve its consolidation as a cutting-edge institute for health in Mexico.

“This has to do with a great teamwork, from the authorities to the operational workers, seeing ourselves as a single team to achieve it, advancing in it requires renewing ourselves spiritually, physically and intellectually; that is fundamental. “

Recognizing the training and updating of human resources that is carried out through the colloquium at the CMN “November 20”, Zenteno Santaella assured that the ISSSTE must remain close to the workers, “give them sufficient and necessary tools to do their job; therefore, I have promised to go to 1,145 medical units throughout the country”And create the conditions that allow us to guarantee first-class care to our beneficiaries.

He stressed that he will act radically in the face of corruption, “we are not going to tolerate it, wherever it comes from, because it is inhumane in the health sector. We have a very clear conviction, because we are managers of the resources of the people, the town and they have to be well administered, with transparency”.

Zenteno Santaella affirmed that he will maintain permanent communication with representatives of the unions that make up the Issste, in order to improve working conditions and consolidate the transformation of the institute.

For his part, the Regulatory Health Director, Ramiro López Elizalde, pointed out that this first Colloquium on Health Sciences Education will strengthen dialogue and debate between medical areas, as well as promote the preventive model among the population.

The pandemic demonstrated the severity of chronic degenerative diseases, and so far the poor diet continues to increase among Mexicans; Therefore, I call you to join the ISSSTE strategy to raise awareness and sensitize all right-holders about the importance of their health, he stressed.

The person in charge of managing the CMN “20 de Noviembre”, Martha Alvarado IbarraHe pointed out that leaders and health professionals will participate in this colloquium and will train hospital staff to strengthen medical care.

During the inauguration of the First Colloquium on Education in Health Sciences, the presence of the Regulatory Director of Health, Ramiro López Elizalde; the person in charge of managing the CMN “20 de Noviembre”, Martha Alvarado Ibarra; the head of Teaching and Research Services, Dylan Lucia Diaz Chiguer; the director of the Higher School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Salvador Lara Franco; the director of Accreditation and Operation of Evaluation Centers of the National College of Technical Professional Education (Conalep), Juan Carlos Beltran Cordero, and the head of the Specialties Branch of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Victor Hugo Olmedo Canchola.

DZ