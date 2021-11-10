November 11, or 11/11 as it has already become popular, is one of the most important business events of the year, almost at the height of Black Friday or the January sales. Many people choose this date to make their purchases for the significant discounts that many companies launch. One of them is keysworlds.com that for this campaign, it has the best offers of the year.

Special offers on software for 11/11

In addition to productivity, Windows 10 makes our computer work fast and with total security. However, it is now Windows 11 that takes the lead and increases those capabilities even further, further enhancing the experience. If you are thinking of upgrading your computer to Windows 11, or you prefer Windows 10Check out these offers for 11.11.

On the other hand, if what you are looking for is Office 2019, you can get it for a very interesting price of 30.09 euros. You can also benefit from great discounts, for example getting a free Windows 10 or 11 license for the purchase of Office 2016, 2019 or 2021.

If we enter the version of Office 2019 Pro, the usual price is 58.99 euros. During the 11/11 deals, the price is reduced to 30.09 euros or 42.11 euros, also getting a Windows 10 or 11 license as a gift.

If we talk about Microsoft Office 2021 Pro it has a price of 79.98 euro but we can also buy it cheaper during these days.

With a price of 44.69 euros, during 11/11 the price of Microsoft Office 2016 Pro it is:

Discounts of up to 52% on Windows

Windows 11 is here, and now you can take it with a discount of up to 52% using the code KWS52, for which it starts at 16 euros.

Discounts on Office versions of up to 55%

Get the most out of your computer with the Office suite of applications. Now with 11/11 offers of up to 55% using the code KWS55, or what is the same: less than 30 euros.

55% discount on many other products: code KWS55

Keysworlds: easy to buy, easy to pay

Keysworlds has extensive experience in the management and distribution of software licenses, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive the code to redeem the license in a few minutes in your email. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of means of payment. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

In addition, and finally, the customer service is available 24/7 (support@keysworlds.com) so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.