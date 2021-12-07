With an iPhone! This is how Reik recorded his new video: 'Los Tragos'

Reik recorded his last video clip only with iPhone devices and he became the first Latin American artist to do so; We will tell you how they did it.

Reik’s video for his new single “Los Tragos” with María Becerra, was recorded in Cinema mode with the iPhone 13 Pro Max from beginning to end. In the video appear the members of the Mexican group Jesús Navarro, Bibi Marín and Julio Ramírez, in addition to the participation of the guest artist María Becerra who collaborated on the song.

“What a thrill to think that anyone at home can make a piece of cinematography and that all this is available to so many people, I love it. I feel very proud and very grateful to present our first video recorded with iPhone. “Said Jesús Navarro, Vocalist and composer of Reik.

How they recorded the video clip with iPhone 13 Pro Max

The filmmakers shared that shooting the video with iPhone 13 Pro Max made it easy to navigate spaces that were created especially for the video clip. In addition, the characteristics of the iPhone 13 Pro Max create a unique experience. You can currently purchase an iPhone 13 Pro Max from 28,999 pesos in Mexico in the Apple Store.

“It seems super practical and super cool to me, there are times when we are making videos and cameras obviously get in the way with so many on set, in this case that didn’t exist, “said Julio Ramírez Eguia, Reik’s guitarist and composer.

Cinema mode was stellar, allowing director Nuno Gomes and cinematographer Reinaldo Ortiz to take shallow depth-of-field shots and automatically add graceful focus changes between subjects, as well as edit the depth effect after the shot.

“Actually the production became much more practical, faster, more immediate and when I saw the final product, I was honestly in awe.“Said Bibi Marín, Reik’s Guitarist and Composer.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max camera system allowed recording scenes in Night mode, This was a key feature to portray the moments where the protagonists of the video are in a party with low light, and full of colors.

“In the last 18 years of my career as a director never had the ability in editing to correct selective focus And how much I want to have a focal field, it seems to me something revolutionary. “said Director Nuno Gomes.

Not only the video of “Los Tragos” was made with iPhone, the photographer Chino Lemus was in charge of portraying the boys of Reik together with María Becerra for the cover and promotional photos of their new single, that you can see complete in this link.

“The photos that were taken for the cover of the single show the quality you can have an image taken from the iPhoneIt’s amazing to have this versatility at your fingertips, “said Chino Lemus.