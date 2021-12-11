Alberto Fernández with the Peronist governors

The results of the legislative elections forced the Peronist governors to review their management, their relationship with the national government – defeated by Juntos por el Cambio – and its construction for 2023. Although Juan Schearetti repeatedly showed his intention to create a kind of league of provincial leaders that is outside the crack, today its possible allies are focused on “strengthening” their internal front .

“If we reinforce the internal front, the melons settle on their own” answered one of the spokesmen of the Peronist governors, consulted by Infobae on the possibility of integrating an anti-crack league. It is an idea that prevails among the majority of the provincial chiefs, who have already promoted cabinet changes and are seeking local alliances to achieve their re-election or impose their own candidate for the next elections.

Although we do for Córdoba was second in the legislative elections with 25%, Schiaretti seeks to capitalize on the bank that he snatched from the ruling party in the Senate, a place that his wife will occupy Alejandra Vigo after beating Carlos Caserio. From there, as they confessed to Infobae in his environment, he will seek to insist with the criticism of the “inequities” in the subsidies to the provinces and with his questions to the Government.

Governor Juan Schiaretti with his wife Alejandra Vigo during the swearing-in in the Senate

It will probably seek, in addition, to put together its “anti-crack” project and an electoral political correlate for 2023. So far, as this medium has been able to reconstruct, does not have the support of the rest of the Peronist governors . It is because the majority think about their re-election or the installation of their own candidate, the assembly of local fronts and, on the other hand, they prefer not to confront with the management of Alberto Fernandez for the two years left.

In Santa Fe, for example, they consider that Omar perotti reaffirmed his leadership by winning the PASO before Agustin Rossi. “That objective was achieved and we began to work to build and strengthen political power,” his advisers analyze. By not having the possibility of re-election, until 2023 they will put their efforts in installing their own candidate, so they rule out the possibility of joining a national “political front”.

Omar Perotti with Sergio Uñac and Gustavo Bordet

“First you have to look inside, then the other will be seen. If we reinforce the internal front, the melons will settle down ”, they insisted.

In Catamarca they invest the offer: they believe that Schiaretti is the one who should join the group of governors of the Big North. “One has to balance and the logical thing is that the provinces with higher demographic density are aligned with provinces with lower density, as is the case of Córdoba. More than a political league, it has to be an economic league ”, they analyzed close to Raúl Jalil.

“We won by 14 points. It is a very good result after everything we went through with the pandemic but people recognized the work we did ”, they added. To face the next two years, the Catalan president It seeks to “contain” public spending and three Ministries will be downgraded.

Ricardo Quintela, from La Rioja, also coincides with the need to get closer to Schiaretti, but always in terms of agreements and management needs, far from any electoral strategy. “We have a very good relationship, little political but institutional contact”, described the relationship with the Cordoba, with whom they could meet in the next few days.

“For the next two years we need to be able to propose economic stability, with many works and listen to the population, which is one of the issues we raised that had not occurred at the national level . There must be a lot of participation from the governors – mainly from the Norte Grande – who have been working from the beginning of the administration. It has been consolidated and there is a lot of political capital in this group ”, they responded to this media regarding the adjustments that Alberto Fernández’s administration must apply.

Juan Manuel Urtubey and Gustavo Sáenz, former and current governor of Salta

In Salta a particular situation happens: while Juan Manuel Urtubey holds meetings with Schiaretti to build the “anti-rift league”, his successor Gustavo Saenz “Prioritizes the provincial” and focuses on his re-election. Despite his friendship with Sergio Massa, in the environment of the governor they clarified that “he has no national reference” and that he does not feel “an integral part” of the Front of All.

“In fact, it is setting up a provincial front with part of the members of the national forces. His goal is to be re-elected. We even plan to advance the electoral schedule, as Urtubey did. Sáenz runs away from the national and prioritizes the provincial. It is not within any league of governors, “they said.

Like Axel Kicillof in Buenos Aires territory, Omar Gutierrez in Neuquén, Oscar Herrera Ahuad in Missions and Arabela Racing in Río Negro, they promoted changes in their Cabinets in recent days, with the prospect of relaunching the management for the last section of this year and starting 2022 with new faces. In Chaco, the only province that could revert the results of the PASO to the general ones, Jorge Capitanich bet on the economic injection with announcements of works.

