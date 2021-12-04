A deputy took advantage of one of the largest holiday and celebration seasons in the world to make a legislative proposal that, although controversial, many users have applauded on social networks.

Is about Carlos Alberto Manzo, flag bearer of Morena, who presented a bill to punish with jail a very common practice on the festivities of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Christmas and New Years.

With the pilgrimages to the Basilica of Guadalupe, the posadas and family parties, in popular neighborhoods throughout the Mexican Republic, it is normal that some end up firing shots in the air, exposing the people around them and increasing the number of injured by accidental bullets. that arrive at the hospitals on these dates.

For this reason, the morenista seeks to modify the Penal Code to punish with 1 to 4 years in prison, as well as fines of up to 300 days of salary (more than 50 thousand pesos) to those who play the bandit and take out their weapons.

Although the Law proposal has already been announced a long time ago and has not yet been approved; It was the harsh Christmas message that the Michoacan legislature left to the citizens that became a trend and has generated many to know it.

“If you plan to shoot into the air this Christmas, shoot the Christmas Dinner better, shoot a hug and love to your families, and if you don’t like any of those things … shoot in the butt!”

Morena’s deputy, Carlos Alberto Manzo, presented an initiative to make shooting into the air a crime, a very common practice at the end of the year festivities.

After the emotional message, his colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies criticized the vocabulary of the native of Michoacán and asked him to address the Plenary with respect, something that they did not share in networks, because there the Internet users applauded his frankness.

“What will be more rude? Addressing this problem by exposing how serious it is to end the lives of innocent people, children, babies, any human being who is not to blame for those who use weapons irresponsibly and end their lives? of people?”

The Deputy ended his presentation by adding more congressmen to his initiative, which is moving forward with the hope of being approved in the coming weeks, before December 24.

