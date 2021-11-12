With a sensual photo, Marcela Reyes responded to those who call a whore

Marcela reyes She is one of the most controversial social media personalities in Colombia, the woman has become known for her talent as a DJ, her beauty, her healthy lifestyle and the life of a mother, currently single. However, scandals and gossip related to his love life have also made the life of Reyes in the national show business.

As a result of the way in which this influencer leads her love life and the uninhibited way in which she shows her personal experiences on networks, women often receive bad comments and criticism. There are many public figures on social networks who stand out for responding to bad comments and not ignoring them, including Marcela Reyes.

In the last hours, the Guaracha DJ published a photo that is generating hundreds of reactions. The photo, in which the woman is seen with a blue bodysuit adjusted to her body and heels that reach above her knees, in addition, she shows off her long hair and quite large earrings.

With that image, she has generated more than 47 thousand reactions and comments, admiring her beauty. However, Reyes dedicated this publication to all those who have insulted her and, specifically, to those who have described her as a whore.

“When they tell me the envies @ sp… for me it means: Powerful, Unique, Talented, Loving. Yes, THAT’S ME “the influencer wrote in the description of her snapshot.

In the comments, she was filled with praise by her more than two million followers: “You are beautiful”, “divine”, “pretty woman”, “that meaning is fine”, “a warrior”, “mamacita”, “pretty”, “the most top”, “talented”, “I love that phrase, that’s right ”,“ regal, unstoppable ”, were some of the messages he received.

This image has not been the only one that, this week, the artist has dedicated to her critics. Recently, she also published an image in the same style in which she highlighted that she does not forget the humble place she comes from and of which she is proud, which is why she is not affected by the comments of those who want to make her feel bad for “coming from the neighborhood”.

“Here’s the neighborhood one that many say came out of nowhere and they think I’m offended by it. But they are wrong, I am very proud to come from below. To be able to eat sushi but I’m still here, choosing rice with eggs”Reads the description of this photo that also received praise from his followers.

On the other hand, Marcela Reyes, through her Instagram account, also He dedicated himself to denying all the rumors that have circulated about her these days, for example that, supposedly, he would have new buttock surgery, which turned out to be totally false.

“Are you not going to remove your buttock prostheses?” Was one of the questions Reyes received, to which he replied: “that is false, if I have the size that I have it is for something, not for simple taste and pleasure, but for all the problems I had with biopolymers, then that was my only option to rebuild the buttocks”.

Similarly, the Paisa celebrity took the opportunity to deny that she had surgery on her breasts to increase their size and warned that this perception may occur because, according to what she says, she was much thinner before.

“Now I’m plump, so that’s why my bust may look bigger,” he explained.

Finally, Marcela Reyes spoke about her experience with drugs, because although she admits to having tried some of them, she was able to overcome all the difficulties that this can bring to those who become habitual users.

“The important thing is that I transcended and did not stay there, thank God. That is what it is about, always transcending and having clear objectives so as not to be misled by anything, “he added.

KEEP READING:

For a new video, followers of Greeicy Rendón assure that the singer would be more than four months pregnant

The journalistic works finalists in the Gabo 2021 Award