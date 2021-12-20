Kylie Jenner had an emotional, luxurious and super private baby shower with her closest family and friends

Kylie Jenner is a few months away from becoming a mother for the second time. Everything seems to indicate that her baby will be born in late January or early February, although the billionaire has not given details of her son’s date of birth.

Travis Scott and Kylie are getting everything ready to welcome the new member of the family, and they even already celebrated this new stage with a fantastic baby shower organized by none other than Khloé Kardashian!

This was Kylie’s exclusive baby shower!

Khloé just bought a house next door to her younger sister, so they have become much closer in recent weeks. That is why the businesswoman was in charge of organizing Kylie Jenner’s exclusive baby shower. According to some sources close to the family, it was a super intimate event, attended by only the closest family and friends of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics.

“Even though the public is not hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” the source shared. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is more drama in her life because she’s so pregnant and so she’s focused on doing everything she can to stay relaxed and healthy.”

It is well known that Kylie loves to throw big parties, so for the baby shower she decided to install a massage station, as well as a large candy table and an elegant tent with tables.

At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech thanking everyone for coming and talking about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her, “added the source.

