San Lorenzo, with a very weak campaign and without qualifying for any international cup, he closed the year with a smile in front of his people. In the New Gasometer, the Cyclone was imposed by 3-2 in view of Newell’s in a game that had many emotions and controversies. The meeting was valid for the last date of the Professional Football League (LPF).

Francisco Gonzalez He opened the account for Leprosy within five minutes of the first half. However the expulsion of Mariano Bíttolo About 17 ‘, due to an insult to one of the line judges, he was going to complicate the plans of the rosarino cast. After half an hour, Nestor Ortigoza ordered the 1-1 penalty after a foul by Franco Escobar about Uvita Fernandez within the area. That goal meant a mental push for him Cyclone. But, in the best moment of the Cyclone came the second goal for the Rosario team: it was Julian Fernandez the one who, at 41 ′, scored 2-1. The tie was to come in injury time through Franco Di Santo.

San Lorenzo went out to play the second half in the opposite field and soon managed to go to the front on the scoreboard. Franco Di SantoHe headed 3-2 after two minutes. The visiting team was left with nine men facing the final stage when, at 38 ′, Diego Calcaterra saw the second yellow and therefore the red from the referee Fernando Espinoza. For the end there was only the expulsion of Alexis Sabella on the premises, after receiving two warnings in less than ten minutes.

The Cyclone, which barely added 27 points, started the year with Diego dabove as DT and then he had the Uruguayan Paolo Montero, closed a meager cycle in results, with an interim coach as Diego monarriz and too many unknowns regarding his future.

Leprosy closed with 28 points and he also changed DT three times, first he had to Frank Darío Kudelka, then Fernando Gamboa and finally to the interim Adrian Taffarel (He led his last game and will return to the Reserve division).

Trainings:

Referee: Fernando Espinoza.

Court: San Lorenzo.

DEFENSE AND JUSTICE VS LANÚS

Defense and Justice He ratified his great final sprint and on the last date of the tournament he reversed the score to stay with the victory by 2-1 in view of Lanús, who closed the cycle with his coach Luis Zubeldia with a defeat at the Norberto “Tito” Tomaghello stadium, in the Buenos Aires city of Florencio Varela.

Lanús stomped from the start and at six minutes Jose Manuel Lopez he warned with a shot that crashed into the pole. Moments later, the Garnet opened the account: Ignacio Malcorra escaped to the left and took a center to the heart of the small area that Angel Gonzalez pushed the goal. It was 1-0 for the visitor.

But from that moment, Defense began to grow and went in search of a tie, which he was going to achieve at 24 ′. After a great qualification of Walter Bou, Carlos Rotondi scored 1-1.

The closing of the first part had some controversy after Kevin Gutierrez saw the second yellow card and left defense and Justice with ten men quite prematurely. Sebastian Beccacece and some footballers from Hawk they rebuked the referee Adrian franklin, which makes its debut in the first division, due to some controversial failures.

Already in the second half, Walter Bou gave another sample of his scoring power. The forward appeared five minutes before closing time to decree the final 2-1.

After this victory, Florencio Varela’s team adds 12 dates undefeated with ten wins and two draws. Ended up with 47 points, qualified for the Copa Sudamericana and he could remain as an escort for the champion River: it depends on the result that Talleres de Córdoba achieves against Independiente in the match that will close the day.

Lanús fired Zubeldia, who did not renew contract. The “Garnet” ended with 37 points, was close to qualifying for the Liberators of 2022 but a series of unexpected results prevented him from achieving that goal and at least he made sure that he will play the South American.

Trainings:

Referee: Adrián Franklin.

Court: Defense and Justice.

WORKSHOPS VS INDEPENDENT

Independent, who went through an ambiguous season in which he was never the protagonist but at least classified the 2022 South American Cup, he beat 2 to 1 on the hour at Workshops in Córdoba. The Red took advantage of the minute of play with a penalty goal from Silvio Romero and the T he achieved the tie shortly from the end through Mateo Retegui. However, when the match was about to conclude, Carlos Benavídez appeared to bring victory to Julio César Falcioni’s team.

In this way, the Cordovan cast, of great campaign in the Professional League that River won, but beaten after losing the final of the Argentina Cup with Boca Juniors, he finished his participation in third place, since Defense and Justice with his triumph against Lanus surpassed him and remained with the runner-up. The match was played at the Cordoba stadium Mario Alberto Kempes, was arbitrated by Leandro Rey Hilfer and televised by the signal Fox Sports.

The team from Cordoba led by the Uruguayan Alexander “Cacique” Medina He was a great protagonist in the Professional League, since he was a leader and with 46 points the guard of River (53), anticipated champion. Anyway, when he was able to make the leap in quality, Workshops accused a deficit to be corrected for the future, since he lost with River a key game in Córdoba despite having played with an extra man from the first half, and in the final last Wednesday against Mouth Something similar happened to him, since the Xeneizes they ran out Juan Ramirez by expulsion in the second stage and ended up winning the final in penalty shootout.

The history between the two is 53 games, with 26 wins for Independiente, 12 of the T Cordoba and 15 draws.

Article in development …

Trainings:

Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer.

Court: Mario Kempes, from Córdoba.

TV: Fox Sports.

POSITIONS

