River plate, leader of the Professional Football League and a great candidate for the title, visits Platense by date 21 in search of a victory that brings him closer to his goal of becoming champion of the domestic tournament. The duel between millionaires and squid is in the stadium City of Vicente López, with the arbitration of Fernando Rapallini and the transmission by Fox Sports Premium.

The team led by Marcelo gallardo arrives with six point advantage about his escort Cordoba workshops, that after the tie 1-1 in view of Velez he could not keep his distance with the main candidate.

The cast of Núñez arrives with a streak of 15 games undefeated (since the tough 3-0 defeat by Mineiro on August 18 in Brazil for the Copa Libertadores) and a win by 5-0 upon Patronage, with four goals of Julian Alvarez, on matchday 20 that was played before the double knockout date.

The Doll has the returns of the “selected” Argentines Álvarez, Franco Armani, Santiago Simón and Enzo Fernández and Robert Rojas and David Martínez (Paraguay), and also with the Chilean Paulo Diaz, that had been torn in the previous before Students and this week he was discharged. All of them are headlines, plus the presence of Braian romero next to the young scorer up front (Carrascal waits on the bench).

Those absent due to injury are Benjamin Rollheiser, Fabrizio Angileri and Nicolás de la Cruz, who do not make up the list of concentrates to face the Squid. The steering wheel Jose Paradela and the juvenile Thomas Galvan were included in this call.

Platense, for its part, will present four changes to receive River with the turns of the steering wheel Ivan Gomez and the forwards Nicolás Bertolo and Horacio Tijanovich, recovered from their injuries, in addition to the entry of the defender Lucas acevedo by the suspended Nahuel Iribarren.

Those led by Claudio Sponton are listed in the position 18 from the leaderboard with five wins, eight draws and seven losses, the last one for 3-0 against Colón in Santa Fe.

With four dates to play, River he wants to get more advantage at the top and head towards the title of champion. If this is achieved, it will be the first League at the local level for Marcelo gallardo in a cycle full of international trophies. Napoleon, DT of River since 2014, got three times the Argentine Cup and in twice the Argentine Super Cup, although he still could not be crowned in the domestic championship.

To the set of The band he has to face Racing, Thursday in the Monumental; Rosario Central, on Sunday in Arroyito; Defense and Justice of local and Athletic Tucuman as a visitor.

Trainings:

Platense: Luis Ojeda; Augusto Schott, Kevin Lomónaco, Lucas Acevedo, Juan Infante; Hernán Lamberti, Iván Gómez, Nicolás Bertolo, Brian Mansilla; Matías Tissera and Horacio Tijanovich. DT: Claudio Spontón.

River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, David Martínez, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Enzo Fernández, Santiago Simón, Agustín Palavecino; Julián Álvarez and Braian Romero. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini.

Basketball court: Ciudad de Vicente López stadium

TV: Fox Sports Premium.

