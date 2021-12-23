The PSG He could not close the year with a win, but at least he did not lose in his visit to the Lorient, one of the worst team in the League 1. The Parisian team, which started with Lionel messi, Angel Di Maria Y Mauro Icardi, reaped the point in time added with the goal of the former Inter Milan

A first time for the forgetfulness of the team Pochettino that although he took possession of the ball, he did not know what to do with it in attack, while in the defensive facet he constantly suffered the counterattacks of his opponent.

With Messi located like an old hitch, although sometimes he leaned back to the right, his best was seen in the combinations with Angel Di Maria. It was precisely a meeting between the two that allowed the number 30 to draw a shot 25 minutes into the first half he hit the post, the clearest situation of the Parisian cast.

Is that PSG stopped a midfield made up of Gueye, Herrera Y Wijnaldum, which was not decisive at all. On offense, it was Messi who was in charge of connecting with the attackers or with Hakimi, whose climbs to the right were less dangerous than usual. On defense, the three of them were completely overwhelmed and were unable to cut off the full-speed advances of the Lorient.

It is that the local team, second to last in Ligue 1, was intelligent and chose to go back several meters on the ground and in each remove it quickly looked for Moffi or Lauriente, his two attack references. In this way, Keylor Navas appeared, because the leaked balls repeatedly left both face to face with the Costa Rican goalkeeper, a great figure in the first half with his saves.

But, the former Real Madrid could not contain the shot at 40 minutes of Monconduit, when for the first time the Lorient He was able to put four more players in attack position. A good move on the left, before an expectant defense of the PSG, allowed the midfielder to arrive free, in front of the goal and draw a spectacular right hand that meant 1 to 0.

* Lionel Messi’s shot at the stick

Pochettino wasted no time and made a change in the wardrobe so that Sergio Ramos take to the court to play the complement instead of Nuno mendes, to look for something more order and fierceness in defense. But that modification did not change the offensive flaws of a team that seemed to choke on each attack, without creativity and with noticeable inaccuracies in some players.

Messi, the most rebellious in attack, tried several times with some individual actions, such as a shot that went just outside and a great overflow to the right that closed with a foot-finder to Say Maria. The former Real Madrid appeared free at the far post to push the ball into goal, but he sank his foot too deep and the ball went over the crossbar.

In a forgettable match, the PSG He suffered the expulsion of Ramos at the end, first cautioned for having vehemently gone to fight a ball in attack and then received the second yellow when cutting off a clear advance from the Lorient.

The next presentation of the Parisian team will be on January 9 when they visit Lyon for date 20 of Ligue 1, but the big commitment will be against Real Madrid, for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League on February 14 .

STADIUM: Stade du Moustoir (Lorient)

