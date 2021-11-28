In the mythical stadium Centenary from Montevideo, a new Copa Libertadores final is played between Brazilian teams. Palmeiras and Flamengo They are the ones who define who gets eternal glory, under the refereeing eye of Argentine Néstor Pitana.

It was the Verdao that struck from the start through Raphael veiga, in a play that exposed the former left back of Atlético Madrid and the Brazilian team Filipe Luis (he was injured after half an hour of play). The Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez went deep by air for Mayke’s climb, who took a second more before sending a hunt and found his partner free, who burst into the area and sentenced Diego Alves’s fence with a satin left foot executed with its inner edge.

After 5 minutes, when the score was opened, the cast that best settled on the field was the Portuguese Abel ferreira, who dominated the times and his rival, even when he did not have possession of the ball. To the Mengao It was difficult for him to put together a game with his attacking interpreters and only generated real danger at minute 42, when Bruno Henrique dropped a head ball to the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta and he shook his left foot but found the goalkeeper well located Weverton, key to avoid the tie in a momentous moment.

In addition to providing a ticket to the next Club World Cup (Chelsea, Monterrey, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahly, Auckland City and Al-Jazira have already qualified for the competition that will take place in January in United Arab Emirates Chelsea, Monterrey, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahly). They are looking for the three-time championship and thus reach São Paulo, Gremio and Santos as the Brazilians who have won this competition the most times.

THIS IS THE HISTORICAL TABLE OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP

Independent 7

Mouth 6

Peñarol 5

Students from La Plata and River Plate 4

Guild, National, Olympia and San Pablo 3

Atlético Nacional, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Inter de Porto Alegre, and Palmeiras 2

Argentinos Juniors, Atlético Mineiro, Colo-Colo, Corinthians, Liga de Quito, Olimpia, Once Caldas, Racing, Vasco da Gama and Vélez 1

Trainings:

Stadium: Centennial (Uruguay)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Television: ESPN

