LaSalud.mx .-TecSalud, the Tecnológico de Monterrey Health System, in collaboration with the Canadian firm Cardiol Therapeutics, lead the first study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the semi-synthetic molecule CBD in patients with COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease.

This study, which is in phase 2b / 3, is the first of its kind approved in Mexico. It uses a CBD compound from the cannabis plant with high anti-inflammatory bioactivity, but unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) it has no psychoactive effects. The objective of this study is to avoid secondary cardiovascular complications in patients with COVID-19.

This study, written and developed by doctors from the Institute of Cardiology and Vascular Medicine of the Zambrano Hellion Hospital of TecSalud, is the axis that will study 200 volunteers in Mexico, Canada, USA and Brazil. TecSalud will begin by recruiting 30 male and / or female patients, over 18 years of age, in non-critical condition and with a history of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or peripheral vascular disease and / or risk factors, for example, over 65 years of age, who are diabetic and hypertensive.

“Today we have a compound with anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce or limit myocardial complications in patients with moderate COVID-19 and whose therapeutic effect, in the future, could be extended to cardiovascular diseases and other conditions related to the inflammatory response. The fact of conducting this study is a great step for future research”, Mentioned the doctor Guillermo Torre, Rector of TecSalud and Vice President of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

“The realization of this study in the country is the result of a long investigation that translates into hope for people with some difficulty cardiovascular. Although it is just beginning, the importance it has within the world of medicine must be highlighted, since a new path is being opened to offer innovative therapeutic options that are available to the entire population”, Mentioned the doctor Servando Cardona, National Director of Clinical Research at TecSalud.

For his part, the doctor Gerardo Garcia Rivas, Director of Translational Research at TecSalud, commented: “We started preclinical studies in our laboratory a little over 6 years ago, observing the therapeutic benefits of CBD. At this moment we already have an idea of ​​how this compound works protecting the cells of the heart. That is the great contribution for Mexico and the world: a molecule developed in in vitro studies and animal models until it is taken to treat patients. The use of this molecule in patients was approved by COFEPRIS and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)“.

“One of the objectives of the study is to validate the anti-inflammatory effects in patients with moderate COVID-19. If the molecule manages to contain myocardial inflammation, it is also possible that it can contain respiratory inflammation and improve evolution“Said the doctor Carlos Jerjes Sánchez, Director of Clinical Research at the TecSalud Institute of Cardiology and Vascular Medicine.

Finally, Dr. Guillermo Torre, stressed the importance of TecSalud’s relationship with national and foreign companies to develop this type of compound: “Interaction with public and private companies is very important, COVID-19 is a global health crisis and there is an urgent need to generate solutions and new therapies for the benefit of humanity”, He concluded.

It should be noted that, through this type of high-impact projects and initiatives, TecSalud continues to advance towards a health culture based on: Well-being, Prevention and Longevity, pillars with which the Institution seeks to improve the quality of life of and the Mexicans.

DZ