wishes of Merca2.0 readers for 2022

The list of wishes and resolutions for New Years is a tradition that is not lost. This 2022 promises to be a year where many people hope that each of these intentions will be fulfilled, despite being another year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many want a job, lose weight, a home, or find the love of their life on their wish list for 2022. But others are more daring and make their requests to brands of which they consider themselves consumers.

According to specialists, the desire represents the consumer’s belief that the product satisfies a basic need in a better way than other products also available on the market. Based on this belief, the concept of value is generated and the importance of studying consumer behavior arises.

In that sense, Consumers have needs and wants that the company focuses on to develop products and services that satisfy them. That is why Marketing tries to influence the desire of customers.

The editorial staff of Merca 2.0 consulted with their readers on social networks what are the purposes that they ask of the brands this 2022 and many did not hesitate to respond. This is what Merca 2.0 readers want for this new year:

“That Banana Republic have more accessible or fair prices ”, says one of the responses of a consumer of the American brand.

“That Victoria Secret be cheaper ”, says a reader.

Promotions and low prices

There were many others who requested coupons for discounts, special promotions and affordable prices.

“TO Ben & frank to sponsor me four new lenses, “wrote the user identified as dnisse_say on Instagram.

“TO Nike to sponsor me ”, reads another comment. “One year of free product without any restrictions,” says another consumer.

Appreciation for the good products

Other readers took advantage of the Merca 2.0 window to congratulate their favorite brands for the good products and services they provide to their consumers.

“To Veracruz Parish, that they continue to produce coffee-based products because they are very good, ”says caifanero_23.

“That Amazon give free shipping the month of your birthday “, reads another comment.

More advertising campaigns

There are also the readers who asked their favorite brands to come back to run advertising campaigns as they did before.

“That Coke I got more things to collect ”, says the user on Instagram analiliamaciasherrera.

“TO Pepsi and Coca, let the commercial war return ”, asks the internet user oscar.delfin.

Our readers also took the opportunity and asked their favorite bands for wishes. “Two tickets to Coldplay”.

“That super cars gave a test drive regardless of social class,” says another reader.

