New York-based asset manager WisdomTree has modified its filing of a publicly traded Bitcoin fund with the Securities Commission to appoint US Bank as its custodian.

In a presentation on Wednesday, WisdomTree listed US Bank National Association as custodian of its Bitcoin (BTC) fund shares. The submission is an amendment to your record from March 11 for an exchange-traded Bitcoin fund, or ETF, filed with the SEC before US Bank offered crypto custody services for institutional investors.

On December 2, The SEC rejected a proposed rule change from the Cboe BZX Exchange to list and trade shares of WisdomTree’s Bitcoin Trust. It’s unclear if the recent amendment is aimed at resetting the clock on a new Bitcoin spot ETF application, given that WisdomTree waited 265 days between its initial filing and the SEC’s rejection. A separate ETF application for WisdomTree’s Ethereum Trust filed with the SEC in May remains under review.

With more than $ 76 billion in assets under management, WisdomTree has also launched four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe. to offer diversified portfolio exposure to investors. In addition, the company already has a listed product with exposure to a basket of cryptocurrencies on the Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.

Regulatory bodies in the United States have yet to approve a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund. However, the SEC gave the green light to products linked to crypto futures, including BTC futures ETFs from investment managers ProShares and Valkyrie. Other US companies, such as Fidelity, have successfully applied to Canadian regulators for exchange-traded funds with direct exposure to cryptocurrencies.

