On Friday, WisdomTree, a financial institution with more than $ 76 billion in assets under management, announced that it had created four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe to provide diversified portfolio exposure to investors.. The move is produced in collaboration with Ritholtz Wealth Management, OnRamp and Gemini.

In the US, WisdomTree will launch the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index. And in Europe, WisdomTree is advancing on the WisdomTree Crypto Mega Cap Equal Weight (MEGA), WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT) indices.

The RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index will focus on crypto assets, layer one networks, layer two protocols, oracle networks and decentralized finance protocols, among others. But it will have a heavy emphasis on layer one networks, with 64% of the fund’s assets in this category.

Meanwhile, MEGA will act as an equivalent weight index for large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). As for BLOC, it will track the performance of the top 70% of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Lastly, WALT is another similarly weighted index that seeks to track the performance of altcoins and will hold neither BTC nor ETH.

Alexis Marinof, WisdomTree’s Head of European Operations, issued the following statement regarding the development:

As interest in crypto assets remains high and becomes a major focus for investors, we will continue to invest in our platform and capabilities to support investors in this fast-moving market.

WisdomTree’s application to list a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States was rejected earlier this week after the Securities and Exchange Commission determined that the proposed fund did not meet various regulatory requirements., including those found in the Stock Market Law. However, the asset manager managed to list several listed products in Europe.

