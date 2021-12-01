Campers are a mobility phenomenon with more and more followers. However, we are in one of the hardest seasons of the year, so we give you a series of tips to keep the Camper in perfect condition during the winter, and that will avoid you problems in the long term and more expensive.

Campers have become a new lifestyle that is more fun, free and in contact with nature, taking long trips and always with the house in tow. A world full of possibilities, since the offer is as wide as it is adapted to practically all pockets. You can even make transformations with everything you need to spend a season away from home.

There are those who use these models only on vacation, and those who have a special situation that allows them to always be out. In either case, winter is one of the hardest seasons for all types of vehicles, and when else to prepare, especially in terms of maintenance. The following three tips will allow you to avoid greater evils as the weather takes its toll on your Camper, especially indicated for those who do not have a covered space in which to shelter the vehicle from freezing temperatures.

The drawers and doors, including appliances of a camper must be left open

1. Exterior cleaning

Ideally, find a place where it will fit and where it will stay dry. Otherwise, it should be covered with a canvas to avoid sudden changes in temperature and possible damage to the coating. In both cases, you must submit to a deep wash with a water jet under pressure and at a minimum distance of 30 centimeters to remove dirt more embedded. Avoid roller machines as they can damage your windows or roof skylights. Wash them by hand as well as the hatches and grates, as through some, water can enter the interior.

Keep in mind that these are part of the air recirculation system for indoor breathing, and also to evacuate the heat from some equipment such as the refrigerator or freezer. In fact, we advise that seal these hatches when you do this deeper wash. And pay special attention to the ceiling, the deposit of the urination of some birds, the composition of which can be more aggressive. Of course, in the wash there is also the ceiling. In units with solar panels, it is essential to keep it clean. Exterior cleaning should end with the application of alcohol-free products on windows and skylights, which are usually plastic.

2. Cleaning the interior

The ideal is clean the interior completely and check that all rubber gaskets on doors and windows insulate tightly. Leave the doors and drawers of the furniture open, since the great enemy is not precisely low temperatures but humidity, which can create mold. You can cover the interior with fabrics to avoid the accumulation of dust.

3. Vehicle maintenance and protection

As important as cleanliness is also maintaining the different systems on board. The first thing is disconnect the auxiliary battery, as well as close the gas taps and drain the water supply system. Open all the taps to let out the water stored in the tanks and let the pump dry for a few minutes, you will prevent the water from freezing in the tanks and that it can clog the pipes. The only tank that should be at the top is the fuel tank to prevent condensation from forming.

The last step, before covering with a tarp, is to make a final check of everything, and position the Camper if possible on a completely horizontal surface. with a higher tire pressure -0.5 bar- and even slightly elevated so as not to deform the tires. What’s more, do not apply the parking brake for a long time. Doing so may cause the brake pads to stiffen. Instead it is convenient to insert the first speed. Following these tips will save you major troubles when you go to use it again.