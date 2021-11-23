Those of us who love to follow trends are in luck since this season the quilts are back woven to our jackets and coats. Such a fabric trendy as warm that will protect us with style from the first cold wave of winter (and those to come).

In addition, now with Amazon’s Black Friday we can get a lot of options on sale -and with shipping the next day if we are from Prime- to be able to protect ourselves from low temperatures. Only, Lee or Superdry are some of the brands that we sign at a discount and these are our favorites:





The first of our options is signed by Lee and this long padded jacket or type puffer in camel color. A polyamide-filled design that promises to protect us from the cold, with a double closure -zipper + buttons- and an adjustable hood.

Another flattering detail is the adjustable waist, which marks the silhouette a bit, achieving a more stylized visual effect. (something that does not usually happen with this type of coats). We found it on sale on Amazon from 199.95 158.21 euros, although the price may vary depending on our size and the color we choose.

Lee Long Puffer Jacket Women’s Jacket





If we want to give color to our winter outfits, this yellow quilted style jacket is a great choice. A bet that promises to be super warm since the filling of this padding is 90% white duck down and 10% feathers. In addition, the hood is filled with fleece fabric.

As for the design, it is one of the most powerful thanks to the combination of yellow with the black zippers and the XL front pockets. We find it reduced -depending on our size or color- from 149.99 111.99 euros.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket





Geox also tempts us with this Asheely padded parka jacket. A simple option at the height of the hip that thanks to its combination of seams is super original without standing out too much.

The jacket, like the rest, has a hood and two front pockets, the zip closure is available in up to seven colors to choose from, although this burgundy especially conquers us. We can find it on Amazon from 189 168.12 euros (as always, the price varies depending on the size or color we choose).

Geox W Asheely Mid Parka Woman





The brand Geographical Norway has experience in cold garments and proof of this is this padded jacket with a fur hood. A double-filled design that, in addition to being warm, has a design that makes it timeless.

It is available in up to four colors to choose from, each more classic and versatile – dark green, black or navy blue are some examples – which make this jacket a wardrobe investment. We can find it reduced on Amazon’s Black Friday from 137.90 129.90 euros.

Geographical Norway Belissima – Women’s Winter Jacket with Fur Hood XL





Finally, one of the most colorful of all is this one from Superdry padded, short, hooded and with a gloss finish that will not go unnoticed. It is undoubtedly a bet as cheerful as it is warm; the ideal choice for those of us who are looking for a not too long jacket that we can combine with casual looks.

In addition, it is an eco-responsible design since it is made with 100% recycled polyester – each jacket contains up to 10 recycled bottles – and we can get it from just 119.99 44.72 euros.

Superdry A4-Quilted. for woman





