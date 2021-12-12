Just before winter hits, here are some winter-themed wallpapers.

The winter is just around the corner And now you can celebrate with a great collection of wallpapers available for all your devices. It is a collection of wallpapers by different authors, which has been compiled iDownloadBlog on your website.

How to download these wallpapers

These jallapers with winter pictures are just below, and you have to download them to the highest possible quality. To do so, we advise you to follow the steps that we leave you below:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button that appears below each wallpaper.

Holding down the screen of your iPhone and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings> Wallpaper> Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or on the home screen. On your Mac, press on the desktop with the Right button and Change Desktop Background.

Winter Wallappers 2021

The most downloaded wallpapers

During 2021, in iPadizate we have collected huge collections of wallpapers, we have hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

Related topics: Wallpapers

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe