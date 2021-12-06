Winter fills with psychedelia and color with Bershka's sweaters and jackets from their new collection

What can be more striking than a garment with volume this season? Obvious: an attention-grabbing color. That is why, not content with making coat pieces a dramatic element of winter looks, Bershka has decided to load up its brushes with phenomenal shades to add optimism to jackets and sweaters that are undoubtedly our favorites this season.

As a nod to the psychedelic art of the sixties, we have garments that will become the center of attention of our look, and it is that the fascination for today’s retro aesthetics has led us to adopt a wide silhouette that fascinates us.





To bring the essence of color to the maximum, we have this round neck sweater in orange tonesPerfect for making you stand out with white sweatpants and your favorite sneakers.

You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Round neck jumper with wave design





Because the star garment of the season could not be missing, we have the front print sweatshirt that couldn’t be more psychedelic, adding text and an optical illusion that will not leave anyone indifferent.

You find it available for 25.99 euros.

Easy fit hoodie





When we talk about attracting attention, then we have to refer to down jackets like this one with a wave design that combines the color block with a patchwork look that we love.

You find it available for 69.99 euros.

Psychedelic print puffer jacket





Classic garments like vests can also be updated, as we can see in this garment with a V-neck and checkered motif that will make any of your winter looks stand out.

You find it available for 25.99 euros.

Multicolored plaid vest

Images | Bershka

