In this corner, the approved PEF, which came out as a shot from San Lazaro on November 22, 2019; and in this other, the PEF exercised, which closed on December 31 of that year and its Public Account was presented from the National Palace by the Federal Executive itself, in April of this year.

Mask against hair.

What is one and what is the other? Does the approved PEF wear the mask and does the exercised PEF go bare-faced and play the hair? Exactly. That’s how it is. Why? Because as we said last week, one thing is what is approved between noise and legislative, political and lobby paraphernalia with the first … and another what at the end of the day — of the fiscal year — the Treasury, the rest of the Federal Government spend, the Federative Entities and other guests of the Federal Budget.

Well, very good … and how did the 2020 one come out?

Here are some data that I have found to be relevant, funny, worrying and worth mentioning.

First, Total Net Spending — that is, the total-total of the PEF — in 2020 decreased 1.6%. According to the data from the 2020 Public Account presented by the Treasury, probably as an effect of the pandemic, the Federal Government stopped spending more than 100,000 million pesos of the Federal Budget approved by the Deputies — from 6,108 million pesos to 6,008 million pesos—, although in the whole planet did the opposite … but hey, that will be the story of another column. If we look only at Programmable Spending — that which the Federal Government spends on public goods and services for the population—, however, we find that this grew 1.3%, going from the 4,407 million pesos approved to the 4,464 million exercised.

Not bad, right?

Like everything in life, it depends.

To find out, it would be necessary to see who of the Government. This is where the surprises come in?

Mask against hair.

The two winning “masks” of the PEF 2020 were: Economy and Finance. Sorry who? Yes, Economy and Finance … in a pandemic year. And health? The IMSS? The ISSSTE? No. Finance and Economy.

In the case of the first, Economía, the big winner, its PEF exercised was 557.8% more than approved. In other words, the 6,256 million pesos approved by the deputies became 41,150 million pesos at the end of the year. An increase of almost 35,000 million pesos. Nothing more. In the case of the Treasury, of the 23,657 million pesos approved, they came to spend 76,338 million pesos; almost 53,000 million pesos and 222.7% more.

On the contrary, ISSSTE received 11,000 million pesos less than approved — from 349.44 thousand million pesos to 349.43 thousand million pesos; 0.003% -. For its part, the IMSS saw its approved budget slightly increase, accruing 0.1% more — going from 825.1 billion pesos to 826 thousand pesos. Health did increase more, since from 128.8 thousand million pesos it went to 157.5 thousand million pesos (28.7 thousand million pesos; 22.3% more). But Economy and Finance, between the two, were almost $ 88,000 million more! That is, for each peso that was increased together to the IMSS, ISSSTE and Health, Finance and Economy they received three pesos.

Goodbye!

Now, you can tell me that the growth of both — the Economy and the Treasury — make sense. In an environment of need for economic reactivation due to the COVID shock, it may be that the Federal Government did support the productive forces of the country and we did not see it. So much so that it could have given them more than the health institutions.

Will be?

If we look at the data, we conclude that… not necessarily.