This new standard is in the draft phase, but the perspective is that before the end of the year it would be endorsed and, with this, during 2022 it could come into force, according to Backhoff, who does not reveal more details about the content of the document.

Currently, the wine adheres to Standard 142, which establishes the health and labeling specifications for all alcoholic beverages marketed in the country.

The new regulation would be one of the backbones to give a boost to the producing areas in the country, which is one of the axes that the Council will work on during the next year, to increase the production and consumption of national wine, in the country and abroad.

In addition to the regulations, the president of the CMV added that it will be relevant to replicate the sectorial programs and regulations that have been successful, which will allow production to grow in a more orderly manner, with a goal set on the agricultural vocation. This considers the water regulations, so that the industry has a responsible development and sustainable infrastructure. For this, Backhoff points out, it will be necessary to work hand in hand with the National Water Commission (Conagua), to establish guidelines for land use planning.

“Planning has to be at a general level and I think we have a long way to go. Right now, the secret would be for us to agree with the plans we bring and start with the issue of geographical indications and the NOM “, he points out.