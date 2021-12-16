Windows Terminal It was presented in May 2019, two and a half years ago. During this time it has grown and evolved to what it is today: a much improved, tabbed version of the classic “Command Prompt.” Now Microsoft considers that it is ready to replace the classic solution in Windows 11.

Windows Terminal will reign in Windows 11

Currently, it is already possible to select Windows Terminal as the default option for the command line, but those of Redmond want to go a step further, definitively dethroning the classic tool in Windows 11.

“Over the course of 2022, we are planning for Windows Terminal to become the default experience for Windows 11 devices,” says Kayla Cinnamon, program manager for Windows Terminal at Microsoft. «We will start in the Windows Insider program and we will move through the successive rings until we reach the production version of Windows 11 ″.

Is about a very important change for IT professionals and developers, which are very familiar with the old Command Prompt and will have to adapt to this new application, which stands out for the support for multiple tabs, themes, customization and rendering of text and emojis through GPU.

And you, What do you think about the new Terminal? Have you tried it? Do you think it radically improves the experience compared to the old console?