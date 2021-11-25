We tell you this because many of those who make the determination to migrate from a Windows computer to an open source distribution, opt for this proposal. Perhaps it is because of its resemblance in some respects to microsoft system, its huge compatibility with drivers and applications, or for any other reason. But the truth is that Ubuntu and its derivatives are the most popular operating system in this type of environment.

Of course, it is not the only proposal of these characteristics that we can sing about if we want to use a system Open source. But with everything and with it, Ubuntu is undoubtedly one of the most popular. However, as with the rest of the distributions, or with the system most used in desktop computers such as Windows, this one is not perfect. Hence precisely the updates that its developers send us periodically.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this proposal, as with many other similar ones, put at our disposal a lots of software to choose from. Corresponding to each sector of this, we find a good number of solutions and titles. But it is possible that some who come directly are accustomed to using Windows, they miss some specific programs. It is precisely the same that we are going to talk about below so that you can get an idea if you are thinking of migrating.