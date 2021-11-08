Solve problems

Next, we are going to see different actions to take in order to solve the problem whereby Windows is not able to detect the battery of our laptop.

Fast solutions

The first thing to do when we encounter system problems like this is reboot device to verify that the problem persists. When a simple reboot doesn’t help, we can consider cycle power. During this process the device will restart helping to solve the problem. To do this, we unplug all connected external devices and remove the battery. Then we press the power button 10-15 seconds. When finished, we insert the battery and restart the computer. Finally, we connect the charger and verify if the device already detects it.

Likewise, it may happen that if the laptop has been exposed to the sun or any form of extreme heat, it may have caused a overheating, so we must leave it some time until it cools down and then verify if this may have served to help us solve the problem.

It can also happen that the battery compartment is dirty and is the reason why Windows does not detect it. In addition, we may find this error in case the device has accidentally fallen, because we must reconnect it to verify that this solves our problem.

Check battery status

In the event that we suspect that it may be damaged, we can confirm it checking its status via the “Device Manager”. This will also help us to find out if we need to apply other types of corrections to solve the problem or if we simply need to purchase a new replacement.

To do this, we press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + X” and select the “Device Manager” option. Once inside we expand the “Battery” section and look for its controller. We must bear in mind that the system considers the power adapter as a battery and will show us as an alternative power adapter, so we must make sure to select the other option.

Next, we right-click on the controller of our stack and select the “Properties” section. If the message appears in the «Device status» section “This device is working properly”, is that the stack does not have any problem. In case a message appears warning that the device has a problem, we must try to solve it by reinstalling the drivers.

Reinstall the drivers

The problem that Windows is not able to detect the battery of our laptop may be due to some damaged driverss, so we can try to fix it by restarting or reinstalling the drivers.

To do this, press “Windows + X” to access the “Device Manager” and expand the “Batteries” option. Later we right-click on each of the adapters and select “Disable device”. Finally, we right-click on each battery adapter and choose the option to “Enable device”.

We can also test the possibility of reinstalling the drivers by right-clicking on each battery adapter and selecting “Uninstall device”. Finally, we click on the “Search for hardware changes” tab and once finished we restart the PC. When you restart Windows, the system will reinstall the uninstalled battery drivers automatically.

Use the problem solver

Windows has by default a tool that allows you to solve several of the problems of our PC. In this case we are going to use your power troubleshooter in order to solve the problem. We can access both from the Settings section and from the Control Panel.

From Settings

To start using the hardware and devices troubleshooter, press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I” to access the “Configuration” section, where we click on “Update and security”. Here, in the left panel, click on “Troubleshoot”. Next, we scroll to the bottom of the right panel and select “Additional Troubleshooters.”

In the new screen, at the bottom, click on the section of “Energy” and then on the “Run the troubleshooter” button.

Using the Control Panel

We write control panel in the search box of the Start menu and select it. On the next screen, we click on the “View by” drop-down menu and select “Large icons.” We scroll to the bottom and click on “Troubleshooting” and then on “System and Security.” Finally, we click on «Energy». In the next window, we click Next and follow the instructions of the wizard until the process is complete.

To avoid all kinds of problems in the system, it is important that we always keep Windows up to date. With this we get that not only the software works without problems, but also the hardware. When updating, it can scan our laptop for problems and fix them.

To do this we must access the Configuration section by pressing the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I”. Then click on the “Update and security” section and then on “Windows Update”. This will make it appear on the screen if we have an update available. In this case, we proceed to download and install it. Once finished, we check if the problem has been solved.

Reset the BIOS

The error that Windows is unable to detect the battery may be due to problems related to the motherboard of our computer. In this case reset BIOS to defaults can help us fix it. For this it is important that both the battery and the charger are plugged in during the entire process.

To access the BIOS depends on the brand of our laptop. In general, it is enough to turn on the computer and hold down a common key that can be Escape, F2 or F10 depending on the manufacturer. Once we have accessed we must click on “Restore default values”, which can also be called “Default configuration” or “Reload default values”, but the function is the same. Once finished, we save, we exit and the system will start as usual.