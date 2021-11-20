Microsoft has reported recently a problem with Microsoft Installer. This issue can prevent applications from opening in Windows 11 o Windows 10 after a program update or repair. A bug that affects all versions of Microsoft’s operating system, and not just the most recent ones.

Kaspersky and other programs that use Microsoft Installer (MSI) installers are affected

Microsoft has reported that this problem occurs after installing the update KB5007215 or higher in Windows. The problem is the service Microsoft Installer when you repair or update apps. Apparently after upgrade or repair any application that makes use of Microsoft Installer, stops function correctly.

Kaspersky has reported recently that some products of its security solutions are affected For this problem. At the moment what the company recommends is uninstall the update causing this bug, uninstall the security solution and re- install it.

The problem apparently does not only apply to versions most recent Windows, but it happens in versions Older with technical support. Windows server versions are also affected by this bug.

Microsoft recommends installing the last version of affected applications as a solution temporary while releasing a patch definitive to stable versions. If you are on Windows 11 you can also get in temporarily in the Insider program to get the cumulative 22000,348, which includes an update to fix this unfortunate issue in Windows 11.