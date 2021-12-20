Windows 11 would adopt the biggest change in Windows Search since Vista

Since it was announced Windows 11, Microsoft continues to work on the new operating system both in its most aesthetic as in the most technical. Due to the little time development, this initial version did not involve too many changes from an internal level. But now is when Microsoft is working on these internal sections, and one of them is in Windows Search.

This new reiterates the confirmation that everybody we already know: Microsoft already has no plans to switch to Windows Desktop for a version of Windows Core OS, or at least not for now. Because of this new change of course in the Windows division, they are now more focused than ever on improving components internal Windows.

Microsoft will switch from ESENT to SQLite in the database used by Windows Search

ESENT (Extensible Storage Engine) is a database engine used by Microsoft in various products, and one of them is Windows Search. This proprietary engine is a database technology not based on SQL. This means that does not use programming language SQL, designed to manage databases. This technology has been around since Windows NT 3.51

This technology is what is uses currently in Windows Search to save the databases of the indexed content. This allows a more searching quick between the user’s files, and is present with us since Windows Vista.

But now Microsoft makes a change fundamental in Windows Search since its first appearance in Vista: they change the technology of the ESENT database to the already known SQLite. This change is not reported officially by Microsoft, but the well-known leaker Albacore noticed this change in the latest Insider compilations of the Dev channel Windows 11.

For who does not know, SQLite is a database technology of public domain. That is, anyone can use and is exempt from any exclusiveness. In addition to its popularity, its bookstore is specially sized small, coming to occupy only 275 KiB.

We assume that this change would allow Windows Search to be faster indexing our files and their contents, and that your database where you store the indexing is more light in weigh. But the real reason for this change is still unknown.

Too we do not know if this new change is will keep in time in future builds of Windows 11, or just a temporary test and then Windows Search to use ESE again. We will have to wait for the next weeks (or months) to know.