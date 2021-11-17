Microsoft has developed a new version of Windows Media Player, the legendary multimedia player that seemed to have remained in time both in design and functionality. The application Coming to Windows 11 to Replace Groove Music, a proposal that never finished convincing users.

“At the heart of Media Player is a full-featured music library that lets you quickly browse and play music, as well as create and manage playlists,” Explain Dave Grochocki, one of the executives of Microsoft’s Windows applications area.

The new design of the application is harmonious with that of Windows 11. The light and dark modes, minimalist controls and transparencies stand out; all without losing its original essence. Playback view includes album art and artist images in both full screen and mini player versions.

The company has also optimized accessibility tools. Windows Media Player for Windows 11 features improved keyboard shortcuts and support for keyboard hotkeys and other assistive technologies.

But, as in its previous versions, Windows Media Player will also be able to play videos. The application will collect all the contents saved in the video folders and will add them to the personal library. It will also allow you to choose other directories to search for additional content.

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows Media Player on the development channel Windows 11 (Dev Channel). At this stage, Insider Program members will be able to provide a feedback to help improve the application before widespread deployment to the operating system.

Those in Redmond promise that in “future updates” they will add new ways to explore music and video collections. They also plan to make changes to the way Windows Media Player library and play queue is managed. So this would not be his final design yet.

Microsoft has not yet indicated when they will roll out the new Windows Media Player for everyone, but everything seems to indicate that it will arrive sooner or later. In principle it will replace Groove Music and the legacy Windows Media Player application will continue to be available.