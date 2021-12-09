DirectX 12 provides APIs in Windows 11 to support video GPU acceleration in applications. They currently offer different APIs for tasks such as decoding video, the prosecution video and estimate of movement.

Now together with these capabilities Add one more: the ability to encode video through a new API called Video Encoder API.

Video Encoder API, the new DirectX 12 API to efficiently encode video in Windows 11

The new Video Encoding API is available for third-party applications and is native to Windows 11, and can efficiently encode videos in the formats H264 and HEVC.

Basically, the video encoding API allows applications that require it to make use of the GPU to perform the coding video according to standards set by DirectX 12. This means that the third party developers they can also use this new API in their applications. This feature is already found in Vulkan, which It was presented a few months ago.

The API is available in the DirectX 12 Agility SDK (version 1.700.10-preview or higher), but this new API requires a minimal hardware, plus a version of minimum driver. We anticipate the requirements in the following table: