The launch of Windows 11 It has been the cause of mixed feelings throughout the year. From the twists and turns of the minimum hardware specifications to run it, to the multiple inconsistencies that users have encountered when upgrading their computers, the general opinion is that the operating system has potential but still lacks quite a bit of polish. Fortunately, the criticism that Microsoft software has received seems not to have gone on deaf ears; in Redmond are working to repair some of its most glaring shortcomings, such as the devious method of changing the default web browser.

Strangely enough, this has been one of the most controversial reasons among people who installed Windows 11 on their PC. In its many efforts to force people to use Edge, Microsoft has unnecessarily complicated the way in which a user is chosen. browser favorite. However, the company seems to have reconsidered and it will apply a simple change that will dramatically simplify the user experience.

According detected developer Rafael Rivera (via The Verge), Windows 11 build 22509, available to members of the Windows Insider program, incorporates a button in the Settings window that allows you to change the default browser with just one click. In this way, the operating system returns to a modality more similar to that implemented for years in its previous versions.

Thus, Windows 11 users will no longer have to manually choose which software to use to open each of the eleven types of files or links that were executed by default through Microsoft Edge: htm, html, pdf, shtml, svg, webp, xht, xhtml, ftp, http, and https. This individual configuration will still be present, but it will no longer be the only methodology available, but an extra customization option.

Choosing the default browser will no longer be an unnecessary complication in Windows 11

Image: Rafael Rivera (Twitter)

As we mentioned at the time, the change implemented by Microsoft to choose a default web browser in Windows 11 it was an unwarranted headache. In fact, it was even counterproductive for Edge himself. The browser developed in Redmond is excellent; however, many users are resenting it because – be it out of habit or necessity – they want to use alternative tools and the OS does its best to prevent it.

If Rivera’s discovery reaches end users, Windows 11 will say goodbye to one of its most fanciful features. Anyway, being a feature for now only available in Windows Insider, it is unknown when it will be incorporated into the stable version.

It is speculated that this could be only one of several novelties that would reach the operating system during 2022. Bear in mind that other important changes were also detected for Windows 11 in order to optimize the taskbar experience; for example, the ability to display the date and time on all monitors when using multiple displays.