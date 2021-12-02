Microsoft has received quite a few critics by difficulty what does it mean to change the browser predetermined in Windows 11 unlike its predecessor, Windows 10. But in the build 22509 They have quietly introduced a new option that would fix this problem.

Microsoft will allow us to easily change the default browser in Windows 11

In the build 22509 of the Dev channel new features have been introduced in the start menu, and the recovery of functions that lost in its debut version. But you have also regained the option to set a browser other than Microsoft Edge What predetermined.

Now setting it is very simple. Just accessing the section Default apps we must look for the browser that we want to set as default, and we will get a new option to change the browser. We do not know if this option will be extended to other apps as viewers of photos, players music and other apps; or instead it will remain so exclusive to change the preferred browser.

This option ceased to exist with the launching Windows 11, having to set each protocol to use the browser in a way Handbook. This upset the competence, which started searching and applying workarounds to set the default browser with one click. It is the case of Firefox, whose quota keeps going down and Opera.

Although this supposes a improvement in the current state of the browsers with Windows 11, does not solve a problem that has arisen recently. Although let’s have our default browser, Windows 11 will keep recurring to open Edge when we use functions such as Search, Widgets, among others. And the existing workarounds have stopped working after an update. We hope this problem will clarify as soon as possible.