Microsoft has released a few hours ago a new preview version of Windows 11 (build 22518) on the Dev channel of the Windows Insider show. And while the most recent ‘previews’ had brought under their arms little more than a few minor updates, this last one includes a big change that we hope will be able to land as soon as possible in the stable version: voice control of our Windows system.

Indeed: this new functionality will allow us to open applications, move between applications already open, write e-mails or browse the Internet (among many other things) using voice recognition.





The benefits this can bring to Windows users with disabilities are obvious, but obviously they also provide extra comfort for the rest of us, increasingly used to using voice assistants on the smartphone or on devices like the Amazon Echo.

And since everything voice command processing is done within the device itself (and not in the cloud) —What we call ‘edge computing’—, we will not need a continuous connection to the Internet to make use of this new functionality (and it will be easier to keep our privacy safe).

WINDOWS 11 from ZERO: REQUIREMENTS, INSTALLATION AND SETUP

How to activate the function and use the commands

According to Microsoft, This ‘Voice Access’ will be configured from Settings> Accessibility> Voice in the Windows 11 settings menu, where we will have to specifically activate the ‘switch’ of the function so that the system begins to listen to the sound that our microphone captures. From that moment, just by using the combination of keys Alt + Shift + C or by saying ‘Unmute’, you will begin to enter our commands.

Microsoft has published an online presentation that offers a complete list of voice commands (yes, in English) that allows us to get an idea of ​​all the functions of the system that we can now manage only with our voice, from inserting text in a ditto box to indicating a right click or double click on a previously selected item.





This voice access can be paused by speaking ‘Mute’ or disconnected by saying ‘Turn off voice access’; opening and closing an app is as simple as saying ‘Open [nombre de la app]’and’ Close [nombre de la app]’, while a’ Go to [nombre]’will allow us to bring it to the fore if it was already open.

Instructions like ‘Maximize / minimize / restore window’ or ‘snap windows to [zona de la pantalla]’they will allow us handle windows, while a ‘Click [item]’to handle dialog boxes or select menu options (“Click Cancel”).