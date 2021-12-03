The latest Build of the Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel, 22509, has been accompanied by a change highly demanded by users: the possibility of customize the number of icons displayed on the Start Menu.

Since the launch of Windows 11, many people have complained about the excessive simplicity and lack of customization of the new Start Menu. While this may be ideal for most users, it is no less true that it may be insufficient for the most demanding.

Microsoft is listening carefully to the feedback from Insiders and shows it with this latest move. Those of Redmond have begun to test an option in the «Start settings» that will allow you to choose 3 settings different for the Start Menu: “more fixed applications”, “default” and “more recommendations”.

The first one adds one more line of space for the apps anchored in the menu. The last one does the same with the recommendations, taking space from the applications. Although it is a novelty that we celebrate, we would have liked to have freedom when it comes to customizing the menu and not dealing with such “strict” options.

Between the most popular user claims Regarding the Start Menu, there is the possibility of creating application folders and being able to use the space for recommendations to anchor more applications. What is clear to us is that Microsoft listens to us and will consider any change that is demanded in a massive way.