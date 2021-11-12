Few days ago, Microsoft revealed the new Surface Laptop SE, a computer intended exclusively for the educational sector. The presentation of the low-cost laptop has also served for Windows 11 SE introduction; It is a new version of its latest operating system, with features adapted to student use.

It should be noted that the OS will not be exclusive to the Surface Laptop SE, but will also reach equipment from other brands. In 2022 it will be available on computers from Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and HP, among other brands. However, the software cannot be purchased as a standalone product to install it on other PCs.

As published Ars Technica, Microsoft won’t sell Windows 11 SE separately. This means that the only way to access the new operating system is to buy a device that has it pre-installed. In this way, individuals or organizations that simply wish to acquire a license will not be able to do so.

The Redmond strategy is not new. We have already seen something similar with the versions of their operating systems for computers with ARM hardware, since in such cases the licenses are limited to the manufacturers.

If you remove Windows 11 SE from a computer, you won’t be able to reinstall it

The other big limitation of Windows 11 SE will be the inability to reinstall it in case of deleting it from the PC. So, for example, if you buy a laptop with the new OS and decide to format it to install Windows 10, you will not be able to recover the original software. It will be necessary to think about it carefully before making a modification of this type, as it is irreversible.

Undoubtedly these confirmations leave a bitter taste in relation to the potential of Windows 11 SE. Microsoft is limiting the possibility of more students, teachers and schools adopting it. And in countries where there is not the budget – or the will – to regularly update the computers that are provided to students and teachers, having modern, low-cost software would be a great alternative. But, for now at least, those in Redmond are focused only on the business that requires selling new laptops.

Remember that Windows 11 SE offers more basic features compared to the original Windows 11. The educational operating system comes with the integrated Office suite, and with restricted functions to avoid distractions. Among the cuts stands out the inability to access the Microsoft Store and install entertainment applications such as Spotify and Netflix, among others.