Windows 11 comes with important changes in its graphical interface and functionalities. While most of the news has been well received, some are not making users happy. In the case of the taskbar, it can only be used at the bottom of the screen and, as if this were not enough, will no longer allow drag and drop apps on it.

Unfortunately, some changes in Windows 11 could mean a step back from Windows 10. The operating system released in 2015 has a fairly dynamic taskbar. Allows you to anchor any type of file or applications, simply by dragging them. However, this will no longer be possible in the next Microsoft operating system.

A document Redmond company support states that “applications can no longer customize the taskbarIn other words, you can no longer just drag-to-dock in Windows 11. This has been tested in a beta version by the team at Windows Latest, that when trying it has received the classic icon of prohibited.

Credit: Windows Latest

But this is not the only change that is likely to anger many. The ability to position the taskbar on any edge of the screen is also lost. Now, “interior alignment is the only one allowed“That is, it adopts a single position, without the possibility of changing it.

The Windows 11 taskbar will also show fewer icons in the system tray. It also says goodbye to the default view of the search bar, Cortana (which will no longer be included) and the Contacts button.

How to go back to the classic taskbar in Windows 11

If there is something surprising about Microsoft’s operating system, it is that in its guts it hides much of the previous versions. Consequently, it is possible to go back to the “old” taskbar by modifying the registry. To do this, the following steps must be followed:

Get in Run in Windows 11.

Write “Regedit” and press To accept.

Allow changes when clicking Yes.

Locate the registry key. “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Shell Update Packages”.

At that location, create a DWORD (32 bit) call “ UndockingDisabled “and set its value to 1.

(32 bit) call “ “and set its value to 1. Close the Registry Editor and restart Windows.

Updates to Windows 11 will begin rolling out in late 2021 (possibly starting in October) and will continue into 2022. Windows Update will take care of notifying Windows 10 users when the update is ready to be downloaded and installed.