The new Microsoft Store in Windows 11 is a delight. After many years of suffering with an ugly, outdated and buggy App Store, Microsoft has gifted us with a new Microsoft Store built from the ground up to be modern, fast and efficient. And the best of all: will also be available on Windows 10.

The new Microsoft Store that is already being tested by Windows Insider Dev Channel users on Windows 11 is still on. Preview phase. This means that there is still a lot to polish before reaching the final version.

At the moment, the application has been updated several times since its launch, introducing very welcome news. Last week we received new animations when entering the individual page of the application or product. Today, as announced by Rudy Huyn, we have received a new update with user interface improvements for installation, ratings and reviews.

It’s about the version 22107.1401.6.0 and you can get it from the Microsoft Store itself, which updates itself. To do this, just go to “Library” and click “Check for updates”. The update will download and the application will restart to install it.

Some users, like Arcadio García, have already found some of these details in the user interface like this new rating interface.