Lifetime licenses that do not expire at this price, how is it possible?

When you buy a digital license, you should know that it has, according to a 2012 European court ruling that established jurisprudence, the same value for all purposes as if it were a physical product, and therefore its sale is completely lawful and legal, so you will have nothing to worry about even though what you are buying is nothing more than a mere license code that will arrive by email. With that said, let’s look at those offers.

As we have mentioned before, these licenses (whether for Windows 10, 11 or Office) are nothing more than a code that you will have to enter to activate your software, but for all intents and purposes they have the same legal value as if they were a physical product. This means that, in addition to being lawful and legal, they are lifetime licenses (for life) and they do not expire, so not only will you never be asked to pay anything additional, but you can also use them whenever and however you want.

For example, you could buy a Windows 10 license for two PCs now, activate one of them (and then upgrade to Windows 11, remember that it is free if you already have Windows 10 activated) and save the other code for a while for when you can. need, with the peace of mind of having the certainty that this code is valid (this is guaranteed by the store that sells it) and that it will never expire, so as long as Microsoft continues to support the operating system, your code can be activated without any problem.