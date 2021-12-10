Two months ago Microsoft launched Windows 11 to all users. And while the launch has been exit, some have emerged problems upon launch. And in this case we are talking about a bug that affects some users with a SSD on your computer.

Some SSDs are running slower after upgrading to Windows 11

Some Windows 11 users have reported a trouble with their SSDs. Apparently after to update to the new operating system, the speed of your SSDs and specifically the speed of random writing, has been significantly reduced. And with this the performance Windows in Tasks sensitive at write speed, like updates of apps or the operating system itself.

In addition, the captures also reveal that this problem has arisen only on Windows 11, and according to the community for about 3 months. Fortunately this problem does not exist on Windows 10, where the benchmark to compare between both versions.

The most of these complaints have something in common: the problem seems to be frequent among users with some Samsung SSD, either an SSD NVMe or an SSD SATA. It is unknown which SSD affects them exactly, but apparently this problem does not affect all brands in a way generalized.

Microsoft is aware of the existence of this bug and in the update KB5007262 which included the new emojis and a correction for a expired certificate, some users they report that with that update your problem it has been solved. But other users also report that not fixed with this update.

This problem probably requires some update more, or one Firmware update by major SSD manufacturers to address this problem. Hopefully in the next few weeks all this will be solved.