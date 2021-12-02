Windows 11 was released in early October and we’ve written a lot about it since then. However, the reality is that Windows 10 is still the most used version of Windows in the world and the numbers prove it. Despite this, the growth of Windows 11 is being more than acceptable and as proof we have the data published by the people of AdDuplex on a sample of 60,000 computers.

According to the data provided by Adduplex corresponding to the end of November, Windows 11 has already reached a quota of 8.6% (which amounts to 8.9% if we add the Insiders).

As to Windows 10, the most used version throughout the world is the 21H1 (36.3%), followed by 20H2 (31.8%). Windows 10 follows far behind 21H2, the latest available version of the previous Microsoft operating system.

In my humble opinion, the quota reached so far by Windows 11 is not bad at all. Keep in mind that we are in the first months of a staggered launch, that many people prefer to wait before updating their equipment and, above all, that a large number of devices cannot update to Windows 11 because they do not meet the requirements operating system (such as enabling TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot).

And to you, what do you think of these figures? Do you think Microsoft should have reached a higher quota with Windows 11? What prevents you from updating your equipment? We read you in the comments!