If you have a monitor that supports content with high dynamic range and your computer is running Windows 11, it is most likely that everything will look more yellowish than normal.

The launch of Windows 11 by Microsoft has had a huge amount of controversy. And, is that, this new version of the operating system for computers was announced with a series of previous requirements that left many computers out of the game.

Releasing a new version of the computer operating system, but making it poorly compatible with devices, caused many users to complain. In addition, the computers that did meet the requirements, in many cases, had to enter the bios in order to activate the TPM.

Come on, the natural update process has not been done in the right way. Apart from this, there is the problem of bugs or errors that came with Windows 11. By assuming a fairly large change in the operating system, what caused many errors to come to light.

Despite having been on the market for several months, Windows 11 continues to present a series of errors that can annoy. The last one that has been echoed in the Microsoft forums is one that modifies the colors of the screen. Well, actually, the only affected one is the white color and for this to happen we have to have a screen compatible with HDR.

Monitors that are compatible with high dynamic range content do not get along well with compilations of Windows 11 21H2. What this bug does is change the white color and make it much more yellowish. Thus, when enjoying any content, the color that is displayed will not be the real one to be shown.

This error was originally believed to have to do with image processing programs, but the error has turned out to be found within the Windows API. Microsoft has already recognized the error, but for the moment we will have to wait until January of next year for a solution to arrive.