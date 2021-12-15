If you use a PC with Windows 11You’ve most likely noticed that the storage drive was no longer working as fast as it used to. You are not alone, so don’t worry. In recent months it has become recurrent to find complaints about this problem among those who have updated to the newest Microsoft operating system. Fortunately, the Redmond they seem to have solved it in the most recent update of your software.

In the last hours the update KB5008215 Windows 11 that promises to repair this problem. It is worth noting that the problem was detected in different types of storage; that is, both in conventional hard drives and in SSD (SATA and NVMe). However, the reduction in performance was especially noticeable in the latter. Therefore, if your computer has a solid state disk, it is recommended that you update the OS.

According Windows Latest, this performance issue in Windows 11 was caused by a bug in a function called “NTFS USN journal”. The failure caused the Microsoft software to perform unnecessary actions that directly impacted on the correct functioning of the hardware used to store files. In fact, the consumption of resources was such that drops of up to 55% were recorded when comparing the writing speeds of the same PC but with Windows 10. It is important to mention, however, that the latter was detected in the most extreme cases.

The “good side” of this drawback is that “NTFS USN journal” only permanently enabled on the primary disk drive (that is, disk C :), which is where Windows is installed. If your storage is divided into several partitions, the problem would only be evident when interacting with the main disk.

A striking point in this story – or perhaps not so, considering the history of inconsistencies in Windows 11 – is that this problem was detected and reported before the operating system was formally released. The original report was given in August, during the testing period of software developed by Microsoft. But for some reason it was not fixed before the OS hit supported computers in October. It is clear, then, that we are faced with a problem that should never have existed.

Windows 11 patch KB5008215 includes other new features, in addition to fixing the issue in read / write speeds on storage drives. Solutions are also incorporated into various other bugs that affected interactions with File Explorer and the Start menu; as well as improvements to keyboard shortcuts that did not work correctly either, such as Alt-Tab.

Recall that in November the Redmond had to launch an emergency update. This was due to the appearance of failures in the execution of some integrated applications; something that was learned was caused by an expired certificate. And previously serious problems were detected in computers with AMD processors.

Another novelty that comes with the most recent update Windows 11 – although clearly minor – is the renewal of emojis. While the new icons reached users in November, this time some new ones are added. The most notable in this regard is the return of clippy, the historic mascot of Microsoft’s OS, replacing the conventional paper hook.