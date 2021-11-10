The same thing that we indicated with Windows 10 happened to us yesterday with the cumulative one of Windows 11. Many times it is not that we want to inform, it is that things get complicated and we do not have material time. Now, as soon as we can, we write and catch up. Also, as with Windows 10 this cumulative focuses on correcting vulnerabilities.

What’s new in Windows 11 patch KB5007215

Unlike Windows 10 with Windows 11 we have an informative video with the new features that reach the system in version 22000.280. So we can better reel off some things that had been pending.

Fixed an L3 cache issue on AMD Ryzen processors.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen was black.

The issue where the search would not appear on a secondary monitor has been eliminated.

Fixed the issue where the taskbar and start menu were not responding as they should.

Improved performance when printing with Windows 11.

Fixed an issue where certain applications could have unexpected results when rendering some UI elements or when drawing within the application. You may encounter this problem with applications that use GDI + and set a pen object of zero width (0) on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the application uses scaling.

In addition, we have the update in Servicing Stack Windows 11. This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Health Stack Updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that our devices can receive and install updates from Microsoft.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced that we do not initially have any known bugs with this build. Good news that strengthens the performance of Windows 11.