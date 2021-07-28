The strict requirements of Windows 11 continue to make people talk. Not only because they would bypass a large number of computers, but because of the twists and turns of Microsoft. Those of Redmond now ensure that those who do not have the minimum hardware characteristics they will not be able to download the update of the new operating system.

Aria Carley, Microsoft Senior Program Manager, explained recently in a question and answer session that Group Policy will not allow bypassing the application that verifies Windows 11 compatible hardware. “We will prevent you from updating your unsupported device as we really want to make sure your computers remain compatible and secure.” , He said.

In this sense, Microsoft takes an inflexible stance in relation to the minimum requirements to run Windows 11. To do this, it hides behind “compatibility” and “security”. And is that some of the requirements are, for example, the TMP 2.0, a security proposal based on hardware, without forgetting the 8th generation Intel processors and AMD Zen 2 onwards.

Microsoft has been promoting TMP for a long time. This was an optional security standard, but since 2016, version 2.0 became mandatory to certify Windows 10 computers. This means that, from that date, all manufacturers who wanted to offer certified compatibility with Microsoft systems they had to include it.

Windows 11 and its complicated requirements

The truth is that if a computer does not meet the minimum requirements, the update to Windows 11 will not even download. Windows Update will check the system and display a compatibility notice. “The system will be able to determine compatibility on its own before wasting a download,” says Carley.

However, Microsoft previously said that it will look into possible processor compatibility. 7th Gen Intel and AMD Zen 1. This does not mean that teams with these components will be able to update to the new version when it is released to the public, but it is an indication that the outlook could change again.

Windows 11 is expected to arrive in October this year, according to leaks. Users who cannot upgrade to the new version or who wish to stay on Windows 10 will continue to receive support and enhancements until 2025. However, it may receive security patches for a longer time.