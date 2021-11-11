One more week and punctual as always we are going to talk about the latest news coming to Windows 11. After leaving Build 22494 behind, it is the turn of Build 22499 that reaches all the Insiders of the Dev channel.

Attention #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel! Build 22499.1000 is now live. Be sure to check out the blog post for fixes and known issues. https://t.co/w0bKuwHiHS Note: we’ve also released a new ISO with this build. https://t.co/vPf6J8wo1I#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/tTbJfin549 – Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) November 10, 2021

What’s New in Build 22499

Share open apps from the taskbar in a Teams call

In last week’s update, we introduced the ability to quickly mute and unmute the microphone in our Teams calls from the taskbar. Today they announced an extension of that experience with the ability to Quickly share content from open application windows directly from the taskbar to our Teams calls. This experience, which also starts with Microsoft Teams, eliminates the need to switch between apps just to share or re-share a window. There are no interruptions to meeting attendees or what they see on the screen – share any open window during a call.

When we are in a meeting call through Microsoft Teams, simply place the cursor over the applications that are running on the taskbar and we will see a new button that allows us to share the window with the meeting attendees. When we’re done sharing content, hover over the window again and click Stop sharing or choose another window and click Share this window. If we are presenting a full screen presentation in PowerPoint, simply move the mouse to the bottom and the taskbar will appear so that we can share or un-share the presentation without interruption for the attendees.

They are starting to roll out this experience to a subset of Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school installed and expanding it over time. This means that not everyone will see this right away. Also, they plan to bring this to Chat from Microsoft Teams later. And any app can be integrated with this new functionality.

Changes and improvements in Build 22499

Based on the feedback, they are making the keyboard focus images in Task View and Alt + Tab a bit more prominent, so they are easier to see.

Build 22499 fixes

Entry

Clipboard history should work fine on this build.

Clicking on gifs in the emoji panel will now insert them into supported apps, unlike the previous build.

Backend dictionaries have been updated for multiple languages ​​- text suggestions and touch keyboard auto-correct should be more accurate now.

If we change the accent color, the accents in the emoji panel should follow suit now, rather than staying stuck with the old color.

Fixed an IME crash that sometimes occurred for people who had chosen to use the older version of Pinyin IME.

The Explorer.exe crash that sometimes occurred recently related to using the touch keyboard has been mitigated.

Windows

Fixed an issue where Explorer.exe would crash when pressing ALT + F4 while ALT + Tab was open.

Setting

Fixed a configuration crash that could occur when trying to check remote sound properties when accessing a computer through Remote Desktop.

Others

Fixed an issue that caused some unexpected clipping / zooming when going through OOBE on some ultra-wide monitors.

The apostrophe in the error message when our fingerprint is not recognized on the login screen should now display correctly in English.

When taking a screenshot of a UWP application by pressing the New button in the Snipping Tool, the Snipping Tool should come to the fore once the cropping is done.

Fixed an issue that caused some Insider Computers to check for errors when exiting Sleep mode recently, with an error message saying “SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED”.

Solved blockage that could occur related to MediaPlaybackCommandManager, which caused certain applications to not be able to play multimedia content at times.

Fixed an issue that caused Reliability Monitor reports to unexpectedly go blank with only an empty rectangle when viewing more information.

Work has been done to help address an issue that resulted in certain games having a lag that was only noticeable when the window was in focus. As a reminder if necessary, check the following documentation to submit actionable comments about the games.

Known bugs

general

Users upgrading from builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer builds from the Dev channel using the latest dev channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is signed. To continue with the installation, enable signing. If we receive this message, press the Enable button, restart the computer and try the update again.

They are investigating an issue where some computers cannot install new builds or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you experience this problem, please restart your PC and try again.

Some devices may check errors with error code 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build. If this happens, after the device reverts to the previous build, you may want to pause the updates until they find a solution.

Beginning

In some cases, you won’t be able to enter text when using Start Search on the Taskbar. If this happens to you, press WIN + R to open the Run dialog and then close it.

Taskbar

The taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching between different input methods.

They are investigating an issue in this build where the taskbar clock may get stuck and not update, especially when accessing the PC via Remote Desktop.

Windows

Hovering over the different desktops in Task View will cause the displayed thumbnails and the content area to shrink unexpectedly.

Entry

They are looking for a solution to address reports from some Insiders that their keyboard lights, for example for Caps Lock, are not working properly after upgrading to the previous build.

Search

After clicking the Search icon on the taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the process of the “Windows Explorer” and reopen the search panel.

Quick actions