In July, just days after the Windows 11 launch event, we learned that Windows’ mythical Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) was saying goodbye. But it would have a successor, now adopting black. Was a way to update something that was in the system in one way and another from Windows 3.0.

After experiencing variations in 2016, going from blue to green to indicate problems in the versions of the Windows Insider program, the change broke a tradition of decades. So far, Microsoft has officially backed down.

Everything goes back to normal





In a Microsoft post referring to Insiders Beta Channel and Release Preview build 22000.346, the company has mentioned the following.

“We change the screen color to blue when a device stops working or a stop error occurs like in previous versions of Windows.”

And that’s all the company says about it. That is, we do not know when the change to the stable version of Windows 11 will arrive, which on the other hand is not being “so stable” on my colleague Gabriela’s computer, although their problems do not have to do with screens of death for the moment.

In The Verge they speculate that the reason could have to do with the confusion generated to support teams of companies, that waiting to see blue screens found that customers described black screens, which They tend to have more to do with graphics and monitor connection problems.